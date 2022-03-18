Chino Moreno’s ††† (Crosses) release first two original songs in 8 years

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno's band ††† (aka Crosses) returned on Christmas Eve with a cover of Q Lazzarus' "Goodbye Horses" (which was famously used in The Silence of the Lambs) and now they've shared the first two new original songs in eight years, "Initiation" and "Protection." Like the band's 2014 debut album, these find Chino exploring his gothy, synth side, and they also don't sound all that different from some of Deftones' softer, more melodic moments. Check out both below.

Meanwhile, Deftones are touring with Gojira this year, and it was recently revealed that bassist Sergio Vega (of Quicksand) is no longer in the band.