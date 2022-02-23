!!! (chk chk chk) announce new LP & tour, share “Storm Around the World”

!!! (chk chk chk) are back with their ninth album, Let It Be Blue, which will be out May 6 via Warp. The album was produced by Patrick Ford and finds the band exploring sparser, more minimal, but still very danceable territory. "On this record we were looking for basic minimal arrangements-- sub-bass, drums and vocals mostly-- and that approach is what finally let us support the vocal parts in a way that worked," says frontman Nic Offer, adding that the album "was mostly built on computers but doesn’t always sound or feel that way."

The first single is "Storm Around the World," a slinky, alluring number featuring Maria Uzor of UK post-punk duo Sink Ya Teeth. “Storm Around the World” is a song we’ve had since the last album that didn’t really come into focus until Maria Uzor from Sink Ya Teeth added her part and we turned it into a duet," says Offer. "Originally an acid workout about parents who leave on tour, it became much more than that with her vocal, which is equal parts sing-song and spoken word and whose lyrics helped add both a familiarity and a mystery to the song."

You can watch the colorful animated video for "Storm Around the World" below.

The band will be on tour this spring, including an appearance at Boise's Treefort Fest in March, and then dates surrounding Pasadena's Just Like Heaven festival, including stops in Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco, Pioneertown, DC, Pittsburgh, Chicago and more. The NYC show happens June 9 at Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Tickets for the all headline shows go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time, and all dates are listed below.

Let It Be Blue tracklist

1. Normal People

2. A Little Bit (More)

3. Storm Around The World (feat. Maria Uzor)

4. Un Puente (feat. Angelica Garcia)

5. Here's What I Need To Know

6. Panama Canal (feat. Meah Pace)

7. Man On The Moon (feat. Meah Pace)

8. Let It Be Blue

9. It's Grey, It's Grey (It's Grey)

10. Crazy Talk

11. This Is Pop 2

2022 TOUR DATES

Mar 26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

Mar 30 - Madrid, ES - Teatro Eslava

Mar 31 - Valencia, ES - Moon Valencia

Apr 01 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo

May 12 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

May 13 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

May 14 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

May 16 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

May 17 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

May 19 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

May 20 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace

May 21 - Pasadena, CA - Just Like Heaven Fest

Jun 08 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Jun 09 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jun 10 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse

Jun 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Jun 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

Jun 14 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

Jun 15 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

Jun 17 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

Jun 18 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe