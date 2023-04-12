!!! (chk chk chk) announce Union Pool summer residency

Dancerock vets !!! (chk chk chk) have announced a four-show Brooklyn residency, happening at Union Pool on the second Thursday of every month from May through August. "All new songs, a hit at the end, 2 if ur cute and maybe a couple covers if we’re cute," the band say.

Specifically the shows happen May 11, June 8, July 13 and August 10. Tickets are $20 or you can get a pass for all four shows for $70. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM.

"We’ve been sort of hard at it with the new jams and I can assure u, it sounds fucking sick," says frontman Nick Offer. "Be there or be like oh dude I meant to go to that. But take our advice, don’t be like that."

The band also say there will be guests at every show, and for the May 11 kickoff, they'll be joined by Monika Heidemann of Phenomenal Handclap Band. No word on the other shows, yet.