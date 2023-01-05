Choir of Young Believers’ Jannis Noya Makrigiannis, dead at 39

Jannis Noya Makrigiannis, the Danish musician who recorded as Choir of Young Believers, has died following after a short illness. He was 39. The news was shared via Ghostly, who put out Choir of Young Believers' 2012 album, Rhine Gold, and wrote, "Jannis was a gentle, kind soul, always appreciative of our team helping him to share his art with the world. He always put art first in his process, and as a result, Jannis was often far ahead of the cultural curve. His music only seems to get better with time."

Makrigiannis released four COYB albums, including 2022's Holy Smoke which was the project's first album in six years. You can listen to that below. He also contributed to records by Dinner, Chimes & Bells, Lake Placid and more.

Rest easy, Jannis.

Choir of Young Believers played one of our 2012 CMJ day parties.