Choke Up’s Sam Johnson releasing solo LP ‘Along the Dark Edges of Everything’ (stream a track)

In addition to fronting the Boston punk/post-hardcore band Choke Up, Sam Johnson is a solo artist who writes quirky, wordy, folky indie rock in the vein of artists like AJJ and The Weakerthans. He's releasing a new album, Along the Dark Edges of Everything, on September 24 via What We Talk About Records (pre-order), and we're premiering its new single "Wildfire."

"'Wildfire' felt like the last song I would ever write," Sam tells us. "It took shape during a stretch of time when making music had become challenging and joyless, which scared the hell out of me. 'Wildfire' revisits some of the phases of my songwriting history—snapshots of my heroes and my mental health—tracking where the passion lit and where it started to burn out. It kind of felt like saying goodbye; equal parts farewell and good riddance. While inspiration is still elusive some days, the joy—thank goodness—has returned. Dan Webb created the lyric video for 'Wildfire,' capturing the spirit of the song through his killer lens."

Listen and watch the lyric video below...

Tracklist

1. Get Lost

2. Brag of My Heart

3. Black Sheep Wine

4. Blue Jeans

5. Bad World

6. Road Salt

7. Good Woman

8. Wildfire

9. Poison Moon

10. Haunt Me

11. Hard Time

12. True North