Chris Cornell covers LP (John Lennon, Janis Joplin, more) out on picture disc & CD

Back in December, Chris Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell, and his estate, surprise-released an album of covers, No One Sings Like You, including Chris's renditions of John Lennon ("Watching The Wheels"), Ghostland Observatory ("Sad Sad City") Harry Nilsson ("Jump Into The Fire), Carl Hall ("You Don't Know Nothing About Love") Electric Light Orchestra ("Showdown"), Terry Reid ("To Be Treated Rite"), Lorraine Ellison ("Stay With Me Baby," originally released for HBO's Vinyl), Janis Joplin ("Get It While You Can," originally recorded by Howard Tate), and Sinead/Prince ("Nothing Compares 2 U"). It's now out on physical media too, including picture disc, colored vinyl, and CD, and you can order it HERE.

"This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish," Vicky says about No One Sings Like You. "His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn't wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time."

See the cover art and tracklisting, and stream the album, below.

No One Sings Like You Anymore Tracklisting

1. Get It While You Can (Janis Joplin cover)

2. Jump Into The Fire (Harry Nilsson cover)

3. Sad Sad City (Ghostland Observatory cover)

4. Patience (Guns N' Roses cover)

5. Nothing Compares 2 U (Prince cover)

6. Watching The Wheels (John Lennon cover)

7. You Don't Know Nothing About Love (Carl Hall cover)

8. Showdown (Electric Light Orchestra cover)

9. To Be Treated Rite (Terry Reid cover)

10. Stay With Me Baby (Lorraine Ellison cover)