Chris D’Elia accused of exposing himself to multiple women in new report

Comedian and actor Chris D'Elia has been accused of exposing himself to at least two more women in a new report from CNN. CNN spoke to Laura Vitarelli, who was one of many alleged victims to share their story this past June, as well as actress Megan Drust and a second woman who asked to remain anonymous.

Drust described an incident she said took place in 2011 to CNN, where she had been about to drive D'Elia home in her car. After getting in the car with D'Elia, she told CNN, "We are both sitting there and I'm like, 'Where are we going?' And Chris is leaning up against the door of the passenger side and looking at me in this really weird way and then he started to try to make flirty small talk. I was very confused because it just didn't fit the moment. Then he took down his zipper and asked me to touch him and I said, 'What are you doing? No.' And because I wouldn't touch him, he started to masturbate. I couldn't believe it."

Drust said she then got out of the car. "I get out and I have the door open and I walk out into the street and I'm saying, 'Why are you doing this?' And I remember saying, 'You're defiling my car.' I didn't want to make him mad or upset because you're in survival mode, you know? He climaxed in his pants and then he zipped everything up and I said, 'What's wrong with you?'"

Drust told CNN that she wound up not driving D'Elia home, and told two friends about the incident over the next few days. Both confirmed what Drust had said when contacted by CNN.

The second woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told CNN that she encountered D'Elia while working as the manager at the Kimpton Schofield Hotel in Cleveland, Ohio in 2018. He was a guest that March, she said, and called up to the front desk near midnight while she was on duty, complaining about a broken air conditioner. "When I knocked on the door, he opened the door and he was completely naked," the woman told CNN. "I was surprised, and I was annoyed that I just came all the way up just so he could expose himself to me." The woman says she told co-workers about what happened, who confirmed her account to CNN.

Comedian Bill Dawes has toured with D'Elia, and told CNN that he had known D'Elia to expose himself to both men and women in the past. "He was very proud of his body and he would expose himself in front of his guys he was on the road with and other male comics and he would do it kind of as a joke," he said. "He would expose himself in front of other women when other guys were in the room with him."

D'Elia has also been accused of sexual misconduct, grooming, harassment, and soliciting nude photos from minors. After the allegations surfaced, he was dropped by the CAA, and an episode of Workaholics where he plays a child molester was removed from broadcasts and streaming platforms. Plans for another Netflix show he was to star in were cancelled, and he's being replaced by Tig Notaro in Zack Snyder's zombie action film Army of the Dead.

D'Elia denies the allegations, saying, "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point."