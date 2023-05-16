Chris Farren announces Jay Som-produced LP & tour, shares “Cosmic Leash”
Chris Farren has announced Doom Singer, a new album out August 4 via Polyvinyl (pre-order). The album features his Antarctigo Vespucci other half Jeff Rosenstock on bass and saxophone and Frankie Impastato on drums. The entire album was produced by Jay Som's Melina Duterte at her studio in LA, and she played on the album as well. Working with collaborators is meaningful to Chris, as he explains of his three previous solo albums, “Looking back on those records… I have no good memories of making them. It’s always been a lonely, doubt-ridden process.” The energy of Doom Singer is, according to Chris, “optimistic nihilism.” Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.
"Cosmic Leash" is the cheeky lead single off Doom Singer, an electrified jam filled with dark guitars and Chris's expressive vocals. “‘Cosmic Leash’ is about fighting the urge to romanticize the past but inevitably succumbing to the sentimental rot of nostalgia. Also, the song kicks ass,” says Chris. "Cosmic Leash" comes with an absurdly self-referential music video. Check it out below.
Chris will be touring the UK as the summer ends before embarking on a newly-announced North American run with support from Diners, GUPPY, and Mo Troper, varying by date. That tour includes a NYC stop on September 9 at Elsewhere Zone One with Diners. All dates below.
Doom Singer Tracklist
Bluish
All We Ever
Get Over U
Only U
Doom Singer
Screensaver
First Place
My Beauty
Cosmic Leash
Statue Song
Chris Farren -- 2023 Tour Dates
08/29 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange
08/30 - Manchester, UK @ Yes Pink Room
08/31 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint
09/01 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
09/02 - London, UK @ The Lexington
09/03 - Newport, UK @ Le Pub
09/04 - Oxford, UK @ Port Mahon
09/05 - Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin
09/09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere: Zone One #
09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #
09/11 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #
09/12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle - Back Room #
09/13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory #
09/15 - Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub #
09/16 - Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive #
09/19 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom #
09/20 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #
09/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #
09/23 - San Diego, CA @ HOB Voodoo Room #
09/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid (late show) $
09/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill $
09/29 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $
09/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project $
10/02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $
10/04 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall $
10/06 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry $
10/07 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen %
10/08 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups %
10/10 - Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary %
10/11 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's %
10/12 - Toronto, ON @ The Monarch %
10/15 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom %
# w/ Diners
$ w/ GUPPY
% w/ Mo Troper