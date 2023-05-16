Chris Farren announces Jay Som-produced LP & tour, shares “Cosmic Leash”

Chris Farren has announced Doom Singer, a new album out August 4 via Polyvinyl (pre-order). The album features his Antarctigo Vespucci other half Jeff Rosenstock on bass and saxophone and Frankie Impastato on drums. The entire album was produced by Jay Som's Melina Duterte at her studio in LA, and she played on the album as well. Working with collaborators is meaningful to Chris, as he explains of his three previous solo albums, “Looking back on those records… I have no good memories of making them. It’s always been a lonely, doubt-ridden process.” The energy of Doom Singer is, according to Chris, “optimistic nihilism.” Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

"Cosmic Leash" is the cheeky lead single off Doom Singer, an electrified jam filled with dark guitars and Chris's expressive vocals. “‘Cosmic Leash’ is about fighting the urge to romanticize the past but inevitably succumbing to the sentimental rot of nostalgia. Also, the song kicks ass,” says Chris. "Cosmic Leash" comes with an absurdly self-referential music video. Check it out below.

Chris will be touring the UK as the summer ends before embarking on a newly-announced North American run with support from Diners, GUPPY, and Mo Troper, varying by date. That tour includes a NYC stop on September 9 at Elsewhere Zone One with Diners. All dates below.

Chris Farren, Doom Singer loading...

Doom Singer Tracklist

Bluish

All We Ever

Get Over U

Only U

Doom Singer

Screensaver

First Place

My Beauty

Cosmic Leash

Statue Song

Chris Farren -- 2023 Tour Dates

08/29 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

08/30 - Manchester, UK @ Yes Pink Room

08/31 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

09/01 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

09/02 - London, UK @ The Lexington

09/03 - Newport, UK @ Le Pub

09/04 - Oxford, UK @ Port Mahon

09/05 - Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin

09/09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere: Zone One #

09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #

09/11 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

09/12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle - Back Room #

09/13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory #

09/15 - Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub #

09/16 - Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive #

09/19 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom #

09/20 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #

09/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

09/23 - San Diego, CA @ HOB Voodoo Room #

09/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid (late show) $

09/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill $

09/29 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $

09/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project $

10/02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $

10/04 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall $

10/06 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry $

10/07 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen %

10/08 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups %

10/10 - Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary %

10/11 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's %

10/12 - Toronto, ON @ The Monarch %

10/15 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom %

# w/ Diners

$ w/ GUPPY

% w/ Mo Troper