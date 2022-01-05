Chris Farren playing shows with Teenage Halloween and Suzie True

Chris Farren is playing some West Coast shows opening for his Antarctigo Vespucci bandmate Jeff Rosenstock this month, and he's touring Europe with Brian Fallon and Jesse Malin in the spring, and he just announced that he'll play a few headlining US shows in between. That includes one in LA with Suzie True on 3/4 at Moroccan Lounge and three in the Northeast with Teenage Halloween.

The run with Teenage Halloween hits Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on March 19. Tickets (on sale Friday, 1/7) for all dates here.

Chris Farren hasn't put anything out in a while, but Teenage Halloween just released a split with The Homeless Gospel Choir. Stream it below.

