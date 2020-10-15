Chris Farren releases new song “FALL IN LOVE2NIGHT”

Earlier this year, Chris Farren followed his 2019 sophomore solo album Born Hot with the jangly, synthy new song "Phantom Friend," and now he released a new two-song single featuring "FALL IN LOVE2NIGHT" backed by "Phantom Friend." Compared to the lighter "Phantom Friend," "FALL IN LOVE2NIGHT" is the kind of indie-punk rager that Chris is best known for, and it's as catchy and energetic as you'd hope. The single is out now digitally and it gets a physical release on November 20 via Polyvinyl (pre-order). Listen below.

Chris says that the song came from a batch of songs he wrote in June when he and Jeff Rosenstock challenged each other to write a bunch of songs in a month and then share them with each other. (Four of Jeff's songs from that challenge ended up on 2020 DUMP.) "Up until then, I had been sighing through my days in quarantine, waiting," Chris says. "This project, though small in scope, gave me a sense of purpose that I have more-or-less been able to carry with me the last few months.” On this new song in particular, he adds, "On its surface it’s a love song, but to me it’s about a search for community and passion in a rapidly changing world."

--