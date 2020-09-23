Chris Gethard and Dave Attell doing drive-in stand-up shows in Coney Island

While NYC comedy clubs are organizing in an attempt to be allowed to reopen (like restaurants, bowling alleys, and museums), Stand UP NY is putting on drive-in comedy at Coney Island Amphitheater's parking lot.

There are two shows currently on the schedule: Dave Attell and Aaron Berg on September 24 and Chris Gethard on October 1.

Tickets for these shows are $99 for general admission and $75 for "balcony" (further back), and are good for four people. They ask that once you're parked you stay in your designated area, unless you are walking to the on-site food truck or restrooms. You must wear a mask when outside of your designated area, and there is no mingling with other groups in the parking lot. Though there is a food truck, you can bring your own popcorn, they say.

If you want to see more of Chris Gethard, he features heavily in new HBO Max documentary Class Action Park about New Jersey's infamous Action Park theme park. You can watch the trailer for that below.

HBO Max also has episodes of the now canceled The Chris Gethard Show streaming as well.

Meanwhile, Hannibal Buress' "Let's See How This Goes" drive-in tour is underway now.