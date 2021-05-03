Chris Gethard announces new comedy special/album ‘Half My Life’ (watch the trailer)

Chris Gethard will release new comedy special and album, Half My Life, in June 1 via Comedy Dynamics. The video is a combination standup special and tour documentary, following Chris on the road as he plays some unusual places. "Not only do I get to share some of my idiotic stories, I get to show the viewers some of the grimy venues that support underground comedy," says Chris. "Plus I almost get killed and eaten at the end. I’m pretty sure this is the only comedy special in history that can claim that." The "killed and eaten" part seems to come from a visit to an alligator farm. Chris also visits some less life-threatening places in Half My Life, like Brooklyn's Union Hall.

Half My Life also features a punk-heavy soundtrack, including songs by Jawbreaker, Bad Moves, Jeff Rosenstock and more. The video special will be available on demand on June 1 and the comedy album will be out June 4. Watch the trailer below.

Chris has one upcoming date currently: May 22 at The House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ which is a live taping of his new podcast, The show is called "New Jersey is the World" that will also feature Don Fanelli, Mike D, and Bonadooch.