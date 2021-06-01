Chris Gethard touring this summer and fall

Comedian and podcaster Chris Gethard will be on tour this fall, including a string of dates where he'll book two shows in one night: the early show being a taping an episode of podcast Beautiful Anonymous, then followed by a late show standup set.

Double-shot dates include Philly, Jersey City (White Eagle Hall on 10/16), Rochester, Woodstock, San Francisco, Sacramento, Phoenix, Denver, Omaha, Lakewood, Columbus. There are single-show dates as well, a stop at Gainesville, FL's The Fest, and more. There are also multi-night runs in Minneapolis and Austin, as well as a few shows this summer.

All dates are listed below.

Chris just released his new standup special/documentary, Half My Life, today via Comedy Dynamics and you can watch the trailer for it below. The comedy album version is out Friday and will be available on all streaming services.

Jul 10, 2021 @ 6:00 PM Subterranea Backyard BBQ - Binghamton, NY



Jul 24, 2021 @7:00 PM Tellus 360 - Lancaster, PA



Aug 7, 2021 @7:00 PM Ralph's Rock Diner - Worcester, MA



Aug 19, 2021 @8:00 PM The Creek and The Cave - Austin, TX



Sep 11, 2021 @7:00 PM The Ottobar - Baltimore, MD



Sep 23, 2021 @7:00 PM Acme Comedy Company - Minneapolis, MN



Oct 15, 2021 @6:30 PM Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA *



Oct 16, 2021 @6:00 PM White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ *



Oct 20, 2021 @7:00 PM Blind Bob's - Dayton, OH



Oct 21-23, 2021 @12:00 AM The Comedy Attic - Bloomington, IN



Oct 29, 2021 @7:00 PM FEST - Gainesville, FL



Nov 6, 2021 @6:00 PM Anthology Live - Rochester, NY *



Nov 12, 2021 @7:00 PM The Colony - Woodstock, NY *



Nov 18, 2021 @7:00 PM The Independent - San Francisco *



Nov 19, 2021 @7:00 PM Harlow's Sacramento, CA *



Nov 20, 2021 @7:00 PM CB Live - Phoenix, AZ *



Dec 3, 2021 @6:00 PM The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO *



Dec 4, 2021 @7:00 PM The Waiting Room Lounge - Omaha, NE *



Dec 17, 2021 @6:00 PM Mahall's - Lakewood, OH *



Dec 18, 2021 @6:00 PM Woodlands Tavern - Columbus, OH*

* Early show live B/A taping, late show stand up!