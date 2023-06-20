Chris Payne discusses his new emo explosion book, ‘Where Are Your Boys Tonight?’
The latest guest on the BrooklynVegan podcast is writer and author Chris Payne in celebration of his new book Where Are Your Boys Tonight?: The Oral History of Emo’s Mainstream Explosion, 1999-2008, out now on Dey Street Books. We talked about how growing up in NJ during the 2000s emo boom and pursuing a career in music journalism, including a seven-year stint as a staff writer at Billboard, pushed Chris towards writing this book, and we also dove into some key moments of his book and just chatted a lot about 2000s emo. If you're into emo at all, I highly recommend reading Chris' book, which ranges from in-depth reflections on crucial underground moments like the last Silent Majority show before their breakup to a detailed look at the height of the Fall Out Boy / My Chemical Romance craze. Pick up his book here and listen to our conversation on Spotify, Apple, Google, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
