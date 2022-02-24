Chris Rock adds 2nd NYC show to 2022 tour

Earlier this week. Chris Rock announced the "Ego Death World Tour," his first in five years, with a North American leg running from April into November. It includes an NYC show at Radio City Music Hall on October 6, and now due to demand he's added a second NYC show the next night at the same venue, on October 7 at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM, with a presale starting today (2/24) at 5 PM (use the password SOCIAL).

See Chris' updated dates below.

CHRIS ROCK - 2022 TOUR

Mar 30 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

Mar 31 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

Mar 31 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur (LATE SHOW)

Apr 02 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Apr 02 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)

Apr 08 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino*

Apr 09 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino

Apr 09 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)

Apr 14 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

Apr 15 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

Apr 16 - Durham, NC - DPAC

Apr 20 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem

Apr 21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem

Apr 22 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

May 06 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 07 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Jun 03 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

Jun 07 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Theatre

Jun 09 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

Jun 11 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

Jun 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

Jun 16 - Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

Jun 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Jun 21 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

Jun 23 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Jun 24 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Jun 25 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino*

Jul 03 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Jul 07 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Jul 27 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Jul 29 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre Atlanta

Aug 27 - Funner, CA - Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino

Aug 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sep 16 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre Detroit

Sep 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

Oct 06 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Oct 13 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Oct 18 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Oct 21 - Vancouver, BC - UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct 27 - Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall

Nov 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre