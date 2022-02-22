Chris Rock announces 2022 North American tour
Chris Rock has announced his first world tour dates in five years. The North American leg of his "Ego Death tour" kicks off on April 2 in Atlantic City and is currently set to wrap in Los Angeles on November 17, with stops in Las Vegas, Baltimore, Columbus, NYC, Toronto, Denver, Oakland, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Radio City Music Hall on October 6. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Thursday (2/24) at 10 AM local.
CHRIS ROCK - 2022 EGO DEATH TOUR
Sat Apr 02 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Apr 02 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)
Apr 08 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino*
Apr 09 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino
Apr 09 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)
Apr 14 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
Apr 15 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
Apr 16 - Durham, NC - DPAC
Apr 20 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem
Apr 21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem
Apr 22 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric
May 06 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
May 07 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Jun 03 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
Jun 07 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Theatre
Jun 09 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
Jun 11 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
Jun 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
Jun 16 - Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
Jun 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Jun 21 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
Jun 23 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Jun 24 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Jun 25 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino*
Jul 03 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Jul 07 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre-Oakland
Jul 27 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Jul 29 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre Atlanta
Aug 27 - Funner, CA - Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino
Aug 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Sep 16 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre Detroit
Sep 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
Oct 06 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Oct 13 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
Oct 18 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Oct 21 - Vancouver, BC - UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct 27 - Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall
Nov 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre