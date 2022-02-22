Chris Rock announces 2022 North American tour

Chris Rock has announced his first world tour dates in five years. The North American leg of his "Ego Death tour" kicks off on April 2 in Atlantic City and is currently set to wrap in Los Angeles on November 17, with stops in Las Vegas, Baltimore, Columbus, NYC, Toronto, Denver, Oakland, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Radio City Music Hall on October 6. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Thursday (2/24) at 10 AM local.

CHRIS ROCK - 2022 EGO DEATH TOUR

Sat Apr 02 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Apr 02 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)

Apr 08 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino*

Apr 09 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino

Apr 09 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)

Apr 14 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

Apr 15 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

Apr 16 - Durham, NC - DPAC

Apr 20 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem

Apr 21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem

Apr 22 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

May 06 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 07 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Jun 03 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

Jun 07 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Theatre

Jun 09 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

Jun 11 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

Jun 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

Jun 16 - Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

Jun 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Jun 21 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

Jun 23 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Jun 24 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Jun 25 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino*

Jul 03 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Jul 07 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Jul 27 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Jul 29 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre Atlanta

Aug 27 - Funner, CA - Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino

Aug 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sep 16 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre Detroit

Sep 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

Oct 06 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Oct 13 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Oct 18 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Oct 21 - Vancouver, BC - UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct 27 - Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall

Nov 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre