Chris Rock addresses Jimmy Fallon’s Blackface impersonation of him

Jimmy Fallon apologized back in May for his blackface impersonation of fellow comedian and Saturday Night LIve cast member Chris Rock on the 2000 season of SNL, writing on Twitter, "I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."

In a new interview with The New York Times, Chris Rock says he was not offended by Jimmy Fallon's blackface impersonation. "Hey, man, I’m friends with Jimmy," Rock told The Times. "Jimmy’s a great guy. And he didn’t mean anything. A lot of people want to say intention doesn’t matter, but it does. And I don’t think Jimmy Fallon intended to hurt me. And he didn’t."

Chris was then asked what he thought of the push to "expunge blackface from any movies or TV shows where it previously appeared," and if he thought people were taking it too far. "If I say they are, then I’m the worst guy in the world. There’s literally one answer that ends my whole career," Chris replied. "Blackface ain’t cool, OK? That’s my quote. Blackface is bad. Who needs it? It’s so sad, we live in a world now where you have to say, I am so against cancer. 'I just assumed you liked cancer.' No, no, no, I am so against it. You have to state so many obvious things you’re against."

Chris Rock ostensibly talked to The Times to promote his starring role in Season 4 of Fargo Season, but the interview also touched on the upcoming presidential election, the pandemic and lots more. You can read the whole thing here.

Fargo's fourth season debuts September 27 on FX, with new episodes every Sunday (which will be available on Hulu the next day). Set in 1950s Kansas City, the season's cast also features Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, musician and whistler Andrew Bird, E’myri Crutchfield, Jack Huston, and more