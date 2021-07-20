Chris Stamey & Kirk Ross reissuing ‘The Robust Beauty’ (hear track ft Ira Kaplan)

Back in 1995, Chris Stamey (The dB's) collaborated with Kirk Ross (Lud) on album The Robust Beauty of Improper Linear Models in Decision Making. Stamey is known for power pop melodies but this was an experimental, improvisational and impressionistic instrumental album based around "a severely detuned electric guitar, on a table, that is pounded and scrapped with a railroad spike." It was recorded over a three night improvisational session in 1994 at North Carolina club Cat's Cradle, and featured percussionist Ed Butler, as well as Yo La Tengo's Ira Kaplan and trumpeter Ben Robinson.

The album is getting reissued in a remixed, remastered, resequenced and expanded form, now as a two-volume set with the first emphasizing the more tonal pieces, and the second emphasizing soundscapes. We've got the premiere of a new video for "(I'm In with) the Out Crowd" which appears on Vol 1 and features Kaplan and Robinson. It's skronky and angular but you can also dance to it. At least the kids in the video can. You can watch the video below.

The Robust Beauty of Improper Linear Models in Decision Making Vol 1 & 2 will be out July 30 and you can preorder them now, and listen to a few more tracks from both volumes below.

Volume I:

1. Puzzle 2:59

2. Love 7:31

3. I'm in with the out Crowd 4:07

4. Dog Worrying a Bone 5:22

5. Ping–Pong .20

6. Bukowski Attends His Funeral March Pt. I 2:04

7. Bukowski Attends His Funeral March Pt. II 1:41

8. Bukowski Attends His Funeral March Pt. III 2:41

9. Bukowski Attends His Funeral March Pt. IV .38

10. Meditation on a Theme 3:51

11. Puzzle: Reprise And Twang .51

12. The Indianapolis 2000 3:31

13. I'm in with the out Crowd (Ed Steps out) (Remix) 4:07

Volume II:

1. Rail Spike Melody 1:18

2. The Big Clock 5:31

3. Staircase Descending a Nude 2:44

4. The Arsonist and the Fire Engine 2:18

5. Sargasso a La Carte 3:35

6. Shimmerish 2:00

7. Dahlia Gradual 1:54

8. Fog Harbor, 1943 3:00

9. The Kurdish Shepherd . 4:08

10. While Watching The Led Zeppelin Reunion 1:39

11. The Big Clock (Reprise) 2:36