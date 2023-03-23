Chris Stapleton adds shows to tour (BrooklynVegan Presale for UBS Arena w/ Margo Price & Nikki Lane)

Chris Stapleton is going on his "All-American Road Show" tour this summer, and he's added some new shows to the trek, including dates in New York and Texas. There are two new NY shows, at Elmont's UBS Arena on October 7 (with Margo Price and Nikki Lane), and Bethel's Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on July 6 (with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone). Get tickets early for UBS Arena on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, March 30 at 10 AM. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31 at 10 AM local.

Other dates on the 2023 "All-American Road Show" tour are with George Strait, Little Big Town, Marcus King, The War and Treaty, and Charley Crockett, varying by show. See updated dates below.

CHRIS STAPLETON: 2023 TOUR

April 26—El Paso, TX—UTEP Don Haskins Center*

April 27—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater*

April 29—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 6—Glendale, AZ—State Farm Stadium†

May 27—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

June 1—Moline, IL—Vibrant Arena at The MARK‡

June 2—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena‡

June 3—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†

June 8—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

June 9—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center+

June 10—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center+

June 15—Spokane, WA—Spokane Arena§

June 16—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater§

June 17—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field†

June 22—Des Moines, IA—Wells Fargo Arena§

June 23—Wichita, KS—INTRUST Bank Arena§

June 24—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High†

July 6 Bethel, NY–Bethel Woods Center for the Arts§

July 7—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater§

July 8—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 13—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium#

July 14—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

July 15—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena#

July 19—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center**

July 20—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

July 21-22—Cullman, AL—Rock the South

July 28—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

July 29—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

August 5—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium†

August 10—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 11—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 12—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 17—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡

August 18—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡

August 19—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 24–Memphis, TN-FedExForum††

August 25—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††

August 26—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††

October 5–Charlottesville, VA–John Paul Jones Arena*

October 6–State College, PA–Bryce Jordan Center*

October 7–UBS Arena–Belmont Park, NY*

October 12–Corpus Christi, TX–AmericanBank Center Arena+

October 19–San Antonio, TX–AT&T Center+

October 20–Austin, TX–Moody Center+

October 21–Austin, TX–Moody Center+

October 26–Tulsa, OK–BOK Center+

October 27–Dallas, TX–Dos Equis Pavilion+

*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane

†with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town

‡with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty

+with special guests Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty

§with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone

#with special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone

**with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty

††with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone

+with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane