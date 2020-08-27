Chris Stapleton announces new album ‘Starting Over,’ shares title track

Chris Stapleton was supposed be on a massive tour this year (Madison Square Garden included), though that's currently postponed until 2021, but he will be releasing a new album, Starting Over, on November 13 via Mercury Records Nashville (pre-order).

He recorded the album at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A (where he also recorded 2017's From A Room: Volumes 1 & 2 and 2015's Traveller) and Dave Cobb is once again the producer's chair. Dave also plays acoustic guitar on the album, and other contributors include Chris' wife Morgane Stapleton (vocals, tambourine), his longtime bandmates J.T. Cure (bass) and Derek Mixon (drums), Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers members Mike Campbell (electric guitar) and Benmont Tench (Hammond B3 organ), veteran pedal steel player Paul Franklin, and the All Voices Choir. The album features 11 original songs and covers of John Fogerty’s “Joy Of My Life” and Guy Clark’s “Worry B Gone” and “Old Friends."

The first single is the title track, which finds Chris in earthy, folky, stripped-back mode, which is one of his most appealing sides. Listen and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Assuming concerts do return by 2021, Chris is supposed to play Holmdel, NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on 7/23/21 with Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel, Atlantic City's Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on 10/1/21 with The Marcus King Band and Yola, and MSG on 10/8/21 also with The Marcus King Band and Yola. All currently scheduled dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Starting Over

2. Devil Always Made Me Think Twice

3. Cold

4. When I’m With You

5. Arkansas

6. Joy Of My Life

7. Hillbilly Blood

8. Maggie’s Song

9. Whiskey Sunrise

10. Worry B Gone

11. Old Friends

12. Watch You Burn

13. You Should Probably Leave

14. Nashville, TN

Chris Stapleton -- 2021 Tour Dates

April 21—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center†

April 22—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center†

April 24—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field‡

June 5—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater§

June 10—Boise, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena#

June 11—Portland, OR—Sunlight Supply Amphitheater#

June 12—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre#

June 17—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena#

June 18—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre#

June 19—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre#

June 24—Salt Lake City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre^

June 25—Denver, CO—Pepsi Center^

June 26—Denver, CO—Pepsi Center^

July 8—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater+

July 10—Camden, NJ—BB&T Pavilion°

July 17—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field%

July 23—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center**

July 24—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview**

July 28—Gilford, NH—Bank NH Pavilion††

July 29—Gilford, NH—Bank NH Pavilion††

July 31—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium‡‡

August 5—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center°

August 7—South Bend, IN—Notre Dame Stadium§§

August 12—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion°

August 13—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek°

August 19—Des Moines, IA—Iowa State Fair^^

August 20—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center##

September 18—Biloxi, MS—Mississippi Coast Coliseum++

September 23—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena++

October 1—Atlantic City, NJ—Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall++

October 2—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center++

October 8—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden++

October 14—Columbia, MO—Mizzou Arena++

October 15—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena++

October 16—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center++

October 22—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena++

October 23—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena++

October 28—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarket Arena°°

October 29—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater°°

October 30—Phoenix, AZ—Ak-Chin Pavilion°°

November 4—Austin, TX—Frank Erwin Center°°

November 11—Estero, FL—Hertz Arena**

November 12—Orlando, FL—Amway Center**

†with special guests Margo Price and Yola

‡with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

§with special guests Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

#with special guests Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

^with special guests Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

+with special guest Sheryl Crow

°with special guests Elle King and Kendell Marvel

%with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell

**with special guests Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

††with special guests Elle King and Nikki Lane

‡‡with George Strait and Little Big Town

§§with George Strait and Brothers Osborne

^^with special guest Nikki Lane

##with special guests Willie Nelson & Family and Yola

++with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola

°°with special guests Jamey Johnson and Yola