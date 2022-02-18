Chris Stapleton expands 2022 tour (BrooklynVegan presale for Jones Beach)

Chris Stapleton will be back out on the All American Roadshow tour starting in the spring, which features such openers as Elle King, The Highwomen, Madeline Edwards, Margo Price, Marty Stuart, Dwight Yoakam, Mavis Staples, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Morgane Wade, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson & Friends, and Yola. He's just announced a lot more dates, including stops in Los Angeles, Cleveland Detroit, the NYC area, New Orleans, Milwaukee and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC-area show is at Northwell Health at Jones Beach on August 25 with Elle King and Morgan Wade. You can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, February 24 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for Jones Beach and all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time.

CHRIS STAPLETON - 2022 TOUR DATES

March 17—Houston, TX—Houston Rodeo

March 18—Durant, OK—Choctaw Casino (SOLD OUT)

March 19—Durant, OK—Choctaw Casino (SOLD OUT)

April 8—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 9—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 20—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center* (SOLD OUT)

April 21—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center*

April 23—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field† (SOLD OUT)

April 28—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens‡

April 29—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 30—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 5—Regina, SK—Brandt Centre‡

May 6—Saskatoon, SK—Sasktel Centre‡

May 7—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre‡

May 11—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 12—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome‡

May 14—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 2—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena+

June 3—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 4—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 9—San Diego, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

June 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum#

June 11—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater#

June 16—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

June 17—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 18—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 23—West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

June 24—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^

June 25—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

July 7—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center°

July 8—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park§

July 9—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum°

July 21—Mt. Pleasant, MI—Soaring Eagle Casino‡

July 22—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center°

July 23—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field**

July 28—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater°

July 29—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP°

July 30—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium††

August 17—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC°

August 19—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center° (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion°

August 25—Wantagh, NY—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater‡‡

August 26—Saratoga, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center‡‡

August 27—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium‡‡

September 2-4—Snowmass, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass

October 6—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center‡‡

October 7—Saint Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center‡‡

October 8—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum‡‡

October 13—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena‡‡

October 14—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp‡‡

October 15—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live‡‡

October 20—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena‡‡

October 21—Bossier City, LA—Brookshire Grocery Arena‡‡

October 22—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center‡‡ (on-sale March 11)

October 27—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡‡

“ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW” SPECIAL GUESTS

*with special guests Margo Price and Yola

†with special guests Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola

‡with special guest Elle King

+with special guests Margo Price and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

#with special guests Dwight Yoakam and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

^with special guests Elle King and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

°with special guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards

§with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marty Stuart and Madeline Edwards

**with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

††with George Strait

‡‡with special guests Elle King and Morgan Wade