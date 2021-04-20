Chris Stapleton reschedules tour, adds dates
Country singer Chris Stapleton had scheduled one of his All-American Road Show tours for 2020, but it was, of course, postponed to 2021 due to COVID. The dates have now been pushed back again, from starting in April to July, and they've been extended through June of 2022, with new shows added.
The tour now begins in Chicago, IL with a show at Wrigley Field on July 17. Stapleton hits NYC on October 8 at Madison Square Garden, and Holmdel, NJ on October 9 at PNC Bank Arts Center. He's also playing Bethel, NY's Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on September 23, Camden, NJ's BB&T Pavilion on October 1, and lots of other places throughout the country. Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale April 30, May 7, and June 11, at 10 AM local time. See all dates below.
Openers for the tour vary by date, and include The Highwomen, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson and Family, Margo Price, Mavis Staples, Yola, Jamey Johnson, Nikki Lane, The Marcus King Band, The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, and Kendell Marvel.
Stapleton released a new album, Starting Over, in November.
CHRIS STAPLETON: 2021-2022 TOUR
July 17—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field
July 28—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29—Gilford, NH— Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 30—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *
August 5—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center
August 6—Clarkston, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre *
August 7—Clarkston, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre *
August 12—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion
August 13—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 14—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live *
August 21—Arlington, TX—Globe Life Field
August 26—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *
August 27—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
August 28—Atlanta, GA—Cellairis Bank Amphitheatre *
September 16—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
September 17—Birmingham, AL—Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *
September 18—Orange Beach, FL—The Wharf Amphitheatre *
September 23—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *
September 24—Burgettstown, PA—Pavilion at Star Lake *
September 25—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center *
September 30—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *
October 1—Camden, NJ—BB&T Pavilion
October 2—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center
October 7—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
October 8—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
October 9—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center
October 14—Columbia, MO—Mizzou Arena
October 15—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena
October 16—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
October 21—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center *
October 22—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena
October 23—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena
October 28—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarket Arena
October 29—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater
October 30—Phoenix, AZ—Ak-Chin Pavilion
November 4—Austin, TX—Frank Erwin Center
November 5—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center
November 6—The Woodlands, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
November 18—Orlando, FL—Amway Center
November 19—Estero, FL—Hertz Arena
November 20—West Palm Beach, FL—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *
December 3—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum *
December 4—Biloxi, MS—Mississippi Coast Coliseum
December 5—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena
April 20, 2022—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center
April 21, 2022—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center
April 23, 2022—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field
June 2, 2022—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena
June 3, 2022—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater
June 4, 2022—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater
June 11, 2022—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater
June 16, 2022—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena
June 17, 2022—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre
June 18, 2022—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 23, 2022—West Valley City, UT—Usana Amphitheater
June 24, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena
June 25, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena
* - Newly added show