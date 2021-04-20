Chris Stapleton reschedules tour, adds dates

Country singer Chris Stapleton had scheduled one of his All-American Road Show tours for 2020, but it was, of course, postponed to 2021 due to COVID. The dates have now been pushed back again, from starting in April to July, and they've been extended through June of 2022, with new shows added.

The tour now begins in Chicago, IL with a show at Wrigley Field on July 17. Stapleton hits NYC on October 8 at Madison Square Garden, and Holmdel, NJ on October 9 at PNC Bank Arts Center. He's also playing Bethel, NY's Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on September 23, Camden, NJ's BB&T Pavilion on October 1, and lots of other places throughout the country. Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale April 30, May 7, and June 11, at 10 AM local time. See all dates below.

Openers for the tour vary by date, and include The Highwomen, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson and Family, Margo Price, Mavis Staples, Yola, Jamey Johnson, Nikki Lane, The Marcus King Band, The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, and Kendell Marvel.

Stapleton released a new album, Starting Over, in November.

CHRIS STAPLETON: 2021-2022 TOUR

July 17—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field

July 28—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29—Gilford, NH— Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 30—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

August 5—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center

August 6—Clarkston, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre *

August 7—Clarkston, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre *

August 12—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion

August 13—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 14—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live *

August 21—Arlington, TX—Globe Life Field

August 26—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

August 27—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

August 28—Atlanta, GA—Cellairis Bank Amphitheatre *

September 16—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

September 17—Birmingham, AL—Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *

September 18—Orange Beach, FL—The Wharf Amphitheatre *

September 23—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

September 24—Burgettstown, PA—Pavilion at Star Lake *

September 25—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center *

September 30—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

October 1—Camden, NJ—BB&T Pavilion

October 2—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center

October 7—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

October 8—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

October 9—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center

October 14—Columbia, MO—Mizzou Arena

October 15—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 16—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

October 21—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center *

October 22—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

October 23—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

October 28—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarket Arena

October 29—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater

October 30—Phoenix, AZ—Ak-Chin Pavilion

November 4—Austin, TX—Frank Erwin Center

November 5—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center

November 6—The Woodlands, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

November 18—Orlando, FL—Amway Center

November 19—Estero, FL—Hertz Arena

November 20—West Palm Beach, FL—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

December 3—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum *

December 4—Biloxi, MS—Mississippi Coast Coliseum

December 5—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena

April 20, 2022—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center

April 21, 2022—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center

April 23, 2022—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field

June 2, 2022—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena

June 3, 2022—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater

June 4, 2022—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater

June 11, 2022—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater

June 16, 2022—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena

June 17, 2022—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre

June 18, 2022—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 23, 2022—West Valley City, UT—Usana Amphitheater

June 24, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena

June 25, 2022—Denver, CO—Ball Arena

* - Newly added show