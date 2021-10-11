Chris Stapleton played Madison Square Garden w/ Marcus King Band & Yola (pics, setlist)

Modern-day country rock trailblazer Chris Stapleton brought his massive, ongoing tour to NYC on Friday (10/8) for a show at the iconic Madison Square Garden. He played a 23-song, career-spanning set with favorites from all four of his studio albums, including a few of his best-known covers, and his newer version of "Midnight Train to Memphis" that was originally released by his former band The SteelDrivers.

Marcus King Band and Yola opened the show, and pictures of all three acts by Ellen Qbertplaya continue below, alongside some fan-shot videos and Chris' setlist...

Chris Stapleton @ Madison Square Garden - 10/8/21 Setlist

Nobody to Blame

Parachute

Second One to Know

Starting Over

Millionaire (Kevin Welch cover)

Hard Livin'

Worry B Gone (Guy Clark cover)

Traveller

Maggie's Song

Arkansas

You Should Probably Leave

Cold

Midnight Train to Memphis (The SteelDrivers song)

Free Bird (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover) / Devil Named Music

I Was Wrong

Sometimes I Cry

Devil Always Made Me Think Twice

Might as Well Get Stoned

Fire Away

Broken Halos

Tennessee Whiskey (David Allan Coe cover)

Encore:

Whiskey and You

Outlaw State of Mind