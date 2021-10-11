Chris Stapleton played Madison Square Garden w/ Marcus King Band & Yola (pics, setlist)
Modern-day country rock trailblazer Chris Stapleton brought his massive, ongoing tour to NYC on Friday (10/8) for a show at the iconic Madison Square Garden. He played a 23-song, career-spanning set with favorites from all four of his studio albums, including a few of his best-known covers, and his newer version of "Midnight Train to Memphis" that was originally released by his former band The SteelDrivers.
Marcus King Band and Yola opened the show, and pictures of all three acts by Ellen Qbertplaya continue below, alongside some fan-shot videos and Chris' setlist...
Chris Stapleton @ Madison Square Garden - 10/8/21 Setlist
Nobody to Blame
Parachute
Second One to Know
Starting Over
Millionaire (Kevin Welch cover)
Hard Livin'
Worry B Gone (Guy Clark cover)
Traveller
Maggie's Song
Arkansas
You Should Probably Leave
Cold
Midnight Train to Memphis (The SteelDrivers song)
Free Bird (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover) / Devil Named Music
I Was Wrong
Sometimes I Cry
Devil Always Made Me Think Twice
Might as Well Get Stoned
Fire Away
Broken Halos
Tennessee Whiskey (David Allan Coe cover)
Encore:
Whiskey and You
Outlaw State of Mind