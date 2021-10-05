Chris Stapleton’s tour hits NYC-area this week (win tix to MSG or PNC Bank Arts Center!)

After being postponed twice because of COVID, Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show tour is finally hitting the NYC area for two shows this week: Madison Square Garden on October 8, with The Marcus King Band and Yola (tickets), and PNC Bank Arts Center on October 9, with Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel (tickets). Limited tickets for MSG are still available, and we're also giving away a pair of tickets to each! Enter for a chance to win below.

Chris Stapleton MSG & PNC Bank



Two winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

Ahead of his shows, Chris appeared The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform "You Should Probably Leave." Watch video of that below.