Christian Lee Hutson announces summer tour w/ Another Michael & Jodi

Christian Lee Hutson released his new album, Quitters, last month via ANTI-, and after playing a few headlining shows in NYC, Los Angeles, and London supporting it this spring, he's now announced his first headlining tour. The North American dates run through July and into August, with stops in Denver, Chicago, Montreal, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia Washington DC, Nashville, Austin Los Angeles, and more. He'll be joined by Another Michael for the first leg of shows, and Jodi for the second leg. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Made on July 29. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 25 at 10 AM local.

After his headlining dates, Christian will support frequent collaborator Phoebe Bridgers on the road for some August West Coast shows. See those dates below, as well.

Christian Lee Hutson 2022 tour loading...

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON: 2022 TOUR

7/19: Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge #

7/21: St. Paul, MN - Turf Club #

7/22: Chicago, IL – Schubas #

7/23: Ferndale, MI - Otus Supply #

7/24: Toronto, ON – Paradise #

7/26: Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz #

7/28: Boston, MA - Cafe 939 #

7/29: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made #

7/30: Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live #

7/31: Washington, DC – Songbyrd #

8/2: Atlanta, GA - The Earl #

8/3: Nashville, TN - The End #

8/5: Dallas, TX – Ruins &

8/6: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall &

8/7: Austin, TX - Parish &

8/10: Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar &

8/11: San Diego, CA – Casbah &

8/13: Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets &

8/14: Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon &

8/15: San Francisco, CA - Cafe du Nord &

8/18: Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion*

8/20: Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre*

8/21: Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre*

8/23: Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park*

8/24: Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park*

8/25: Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater*

8/27: Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

9/1 – Salisbury, UK – End of the Road Festival 2022

*with Phoebe Bridgers

# with Another Michael

& with Jodi