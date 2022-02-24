Christian Lee Hutson shares new single “Age Difference,” announces NYC & LA shows

Christian Lee Hutson's new album Quitters is out on April 1 via ANTI-, and he's shared a new single, "Age Difference." It's a dark character study soundtracked by mournful horns, and about it, Christian says, "There’s a specific type of an older man that I have encountered a lot in LA. The aging rocker who hasn’t had a long relationship and they are the McConaughey-like character who is dating a much younger girl, and they have just stopped progressing."

"Age Difference" is accompanied by a video animated by Nick Slye, who says, "1,100+ individual pencil drawings make up this 5 minute hand drawn dream. Christian’s style of lyricism and melody in 'Age Difference' lend themselves to vivid lucid dream-like imagery and create the euphoric feeling of falling fast asleep while listening to your favorite album, waking in a haze only remembering bits and pieces trying to decipher what was real and what was fantasy." Watch the video below.

Christian will be supporting Bright Eyes (whose Conor Oberst produced Quitters, along with Phoebe Bridgers) on tour beginning in March, including a stop at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on April 6. At the end of that run of dates he's added two headlining shows, on April 12 at Baby's All Right in NYC, and April 29 at Highland Park Ebell Club in Los Angeles. See all dates below.

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON: 2022 TOUR

3/23 – St. Paul, MN – The Palace *

3/24 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside *

3/25 – Madison, WI – Sylvee *

3/26 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theater *

3/27 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic Cathedral *

3/29 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room *

3/30 – St. Louis, MO – Pageant *

3/31 – Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall *

4/1 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

4/2 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater *

4/3 – Columbus, OH – Express Live *

4/5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

4/6 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theater *

4/7 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner *

4/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met *

4/9 – Washington DC – The Anthem *

4/10 – Norfolk, VA – NorVa *

4/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

4/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Highland Park Ebell Club

* - supporting Bright Eyes