Christian Lee Hutson taps Phoebe Bridgers & Conor Oberst for new album (stream a track)

Christian Lee Hutson released "Strawberry Lemonade," his first new music of 2021, in November, and now he's revealed that it's the first single from his new sophomore album, Quitters, due out April 1 via ANTI-. Regular collaborators Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst produced the album, and you can see the cover art and tracklist below.

"When we made Beginners the aim was to make simple digital recordings of how I would play the songs in the room," Christian says. "With this record, Phoebe and Conor had an idea that it would be fun to make it to tape. Phoebe is my best friend and making Beginners with her was so comfortable and easy. So I wanted to work with her again."

"I took a long time with Beginners," Christian continues. "I had those songs for 10 years, but these songs came out a lot faster." Because the new song were written over a shorter period of time, “there was a little bit of insecurity with the lyrics. Having Conor there served the purpose of someone who I really respect as a lyricist and could soothe my anxiety."

He's shared a new single, "Rubberneckers," which features backing vocals from Phoebe and is accompanied by a video directed by Zoe Donahoe and Adam Sputh. "I made the 'Rubberneckers' video with my friends Zoe and Adam, who I worked with on the 'Lose This Number' video," Christian says. "The last time I danced was at the 8th grade social and it was mainly just swaying to 'I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing' but I wanted to showcase what a natural, gifted dancer I am."

Christian Lee Hutson - Quitters Tracklist

1. Strawberry Lemonade

2. Endangered Birds

3. Rubberneckers

4. Sitting Up With A Sick Friend

5. Age Difference

6. Blank Check

7. Cherry

8. State Bird

9. Teddy’s Song

10. Black Cat

11. Creature Feature

12. OCDemon

13. Triple Axel

See pictures of Christian's November City Winery show supporting Magnetic Fields (where Phoebe Bridgers made an appearance) below.