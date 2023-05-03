Christina Aguilera playing Pride Island & Stonewall Day in NYC

Longtime LGBTQ ally Christina Aguilera will headline 2023's Pride Island festival and fundraiser, happening on June 25 at Brooklyn Army Terminal. The lineup also features Guy Scheiman, Karina Kay, and Mor Avrahami (making his NYC debut), and tickets are on sale now.

Ahead of Pride Island, Christina will also headline Stonewall Day on June 23 at Hudson Yards, with DJ Lina Bradford, Mila Jam, BETTY, Mariyea, and more. GA Tickets are free, and there are also VIP options available, on sale now.

Tinashe, Lido Pimienta, Pom Pom Squad, and Zebra Katz also play a Pride show at Knockdown Center on June 17, and Carly Rae Jepsen headlines a NJ Pride fest at Stone Pony Summer Stage on June 3. Stay tuned for more.