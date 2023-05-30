Christine and the Queens announces fall tour

Just ahead of his LP Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, Christine and the Queens has announced a North American tour in the fall, following his extensive run in the UK and Europe, including several festival appearances. The album features Madonna, 070 Shake, and Mike Dean, but support on tour has yet to be announced.

Christine and the Queens comes to NYC on October 21 at Hammerstein Ballroom.Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 AM local time. All dates below.

Christine and the Queens 2023 tour loading...

Christine and the Queens -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sun 5.28 - Saint-Brieuc, France @ Art Rock

Fri 6.02 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Barcelona

Tue 6.06 - Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourvière

Fri 6.09 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Madrid

Sun 6.11 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Sat 6.17- London, UK @ Meltdown Festival

Sun 6.18 - London, UK @ Meltdown Festival

Sat 6.24 - Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

Wed 6.28 - Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

Fri 6.30 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

Sun 7.02 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

Wed 7.05 - Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

Thu 7.06 - Luxembourg @ Neumünster Abbey

Sat 7.08 - Montréal, CAN @ Montréal Jazz Festival

Su 7.09 - Montréal, CAN @ Montréal Jazz Festival

Tue 7.11 - Québec, CAN @ Festival d’Été de Québec

Sat 8.05 - Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival

Fri 8.11 - Gothenburg, SWE @ Way Out West

Sun 8.13 - Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

Fri 8.18 - Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert

Fri 8.25 - Paris, France @ Rock en Seine

Sun 8.27 - Torino, IT @ Todays Festival

Wed 9.6 - Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

Thu 9.7 - Manchester, UK @ Academy

Fri 9.8 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Sun 9.10 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

Tue 9.12 - Bruxelles, BE @ Cirque Royal

Wed 9.13 - Zurich, CH @ Unique Moments Landesmuseum

Thu 9.14 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

Sat 9.16 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

Sun 9.17 - Oslo, NOR @ Sentrum Scene

Tue 10.17 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Wed 10.18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

Sat 10.21 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun 10.22 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Mon 10.23 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Wed 10.25 - Toronto, ONT @ Allied Music Centre - Massey Hall

Thu 10.26 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Fri 11.17 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Mon 11.20 - Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

Tue 11.21 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Thu 11.23 - Marseille, FR @ Le Silo

Sat 11.25 - Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef