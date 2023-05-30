Christine and the Queens announces fall tour
Just ahead of his LP Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, Christine and the Queens has announced a North American tour in the fall, following his extensive run in the UK and Europe, including several festival appearances. The album features Madonna, 070 Shake, and Mike Dean, but support on tour has yet to be announced.
Christine and the Queens comes to NYC on October 21 at Hammerstein Ballroom.Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 AM local time. All dates below.
Christine and the Queens -- 2023 Tour Dates
Sun 5.28 - Saint-Brieuc, France @ Art Rock
Fri 6.02 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Barcelona
Tue 6.06 - Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourvière
Fri 6.09 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Madrid
Sun 6.11 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
Sat 6.17- London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
Sun 6.18 - London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
Sat 6.24 - Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
Wed 6.28 - Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
Fri 6.30 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
Sun 7.02 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
Wed 7.05 - Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
Thu 7.06 - Luxembourg @ Neumünster Abbey
Sat 7.08 - Montréal, CAN @ Montréal Jazz Festival
Su 7.09 - Montréal, CAN @ Montréal Jazz Festival
Tue 7.11 - Québec, CAN @ Festival d’Été de Québec
Sat 8.05 - Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival
Fri 8.11 - Gothenburg, SWE @ Way Out West
Sun 8.13 - Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
Fri 8.18 - Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert
Fri 8.25 - Paris, France @ Rock en Seine
Sun 8.27 - Torino, IT @ Todays Festival
Wed 9.6 - Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
Thu 9.7 - Manchester, UK @ Academy
Fri 9.8 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
Sun 9.10 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
Tue 9.12 - Bruxelles, BE @ Cirque Royal
Wed 9.13 - Zurich, CH @ Unique Moments Landesmuseum
Thu 9.14 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
Sat 9.16 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
Sun 9.17 - Oslo, NOR @ Sentrum Scene
Tue 10.17 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Wed 10.18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
Sat 10.21 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Sun 10.22 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Mon 10.23 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Wed 10.25 - Toronto, ONT @ Allied Music Centre - Massey Hall
Thu 10.26 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
Fri 11.17 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
Mon 11.20 - Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
Tue 11.21 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
Thu 11.23 - Marseille, FR @ Le Silo
Sat 11.25 - Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef