Christine and the Queens announces new album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’

Christine and the Queens recently put out the great new song "Je te vois enfin," and now he has announced a new album, which comes out under his new alias Redcar, Redcar les adorables étoiles, due September 23 via Because Music (pre-order). That's the album artwork above. Tracklist TBA.

He has also announced a "new musical production, an exclusive show in the name of poetry," which takes place across two nights in Paris and one in London this September. Tickets go on sale July 21. Dates below.

Christine and the Queens -- 2022 Tour Dates

Thursday 22nd September - Cirque d’Hiver, Paris

Friday 23rd September - Cirque d’Hiver, Paris

Friday 30th September - Royal Festival Hall, London