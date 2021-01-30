Grimes, Christine and The Queens, FKA twigs, Flying Lotus & more pay tribute to SOPHIE

Following the sad news of visionary producer SOPHIE's death at the age of 34, tributes from her fellow artists and musicians have been pouring in. Christine and the Queens, Peaches, Shamir, Nicolas Jaar, Geoff Rickly of Thursday, Kele Okereke of Bloc Party, TOKiMONSTA, Devon Welsh, Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai, Kelly Lee Owens, Daniel Avery, Rina Sawayama, Tkay Maidza, Ryan Hemsworth, Zola Jesus, JD Samson, Jlin, The Blessed Madonna, Sam Smith, Boys Noize, Jehnny Beth of Savages, Torres, Flying Lotus, Anamanaguchi, Told Slant, CupcakKe, FKA twigs, Grimes, Nile Rodgers, Girlpool, Jack Antonoff, Bartees Strange, Sadie Dupuis, Backxwash, Perfume Genius, Alilce Glass, Bill Callahan, Phoebe Bridgers, Danny L Harle, Arca, Hudson Mohawke, Vince Staples, Holly Herdon, NNAMDÏ, and Squid are among those who have paid tribute to the influential artist. Read their messages below.