Christine and the Queens is back with a new song, "Je te vois enfin," which was self-produced and mixed by Mike Dean (Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lana Del Rey, etc). It's Christine's first new original song since 2020, and also follows this year's great collaborations with Charli XCX and 070 Shake. This one's sung entirely in French, and it finds Christine's genre-defying art pop sounding as great as ever. Check it out below.