Christine & The Queens announces new LP ft. Madonna & 070 Shake, shares “To be honest”

Christine and the Queens announced a new album, Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, due out on June 9 via Because Music. It's the follow-up to last year's Redcar les adorables étoiles, and Chris produced it with Mike Dean. Madonna and 070 Shake each make guest appearances, and you can see the tracklist below.

"This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles," Chris says. "Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space. The follow-up Paranoïa, Angels, True Love is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self—the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of. Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love—a rest in true love."

The first single is "To be honest," which is accompanied by a video Chris directed himself. Watch it below.

CHRISTINE & THE QUEENS - PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE TRACKLIST

1. "Overture"

2. "Tears can be so soft"

3. "Marvin descending"

4. "A day in the water"

5. "Full Of Life"

6. "Angels crying in my bed" featuring. Madonna

7. "Track 10"

8. "Overture" featuring. Mike Dean

9." He’s been shining for ever, your son"

10. "Flowery days"

11. "I met an angel" featuring Madonna

12. "True love" featuring 070 Shake

13. "Let me touch you once" featuring 070 Shake

14. "Aimer, puis vivre"

15. "Shine"

16. "We have to be friends"

17. "Lick the light out" featuring Madonna

18. "To be honest"

19. "I feel like an angel"

20. "Big eye"