Chromatics break up

Chromatics have broken up. The news came via members Ruth Radelet and Adam Miller's Instagram accounts. Here's the statement, credited Radelet, Miller and Nat Walker:

After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics. We would like to thank all of our fans and the friends we have made along the way – we are eternally grateful for your love and support. This has been a truly unforgettable chapter in our lives, and we couldn’t have done it without you. We are very excited for the future, and look forward to sharing our new projects with you soon. With love, Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller and Nat Walker

Notably not part of that statement is the fourth member and group producer Johnny Jewel. When asked about Jewel, the press representative for the group declined to comment, but a representative for Jewel said in a statement to Stereogum, "Johnny is extremely proud of his work with the project over the years and he’ll continue making music and supporting great art and artists through his label Italians Do It Better."

Italians Do it Better, meanwhile, wrote "Thank you Chromatics" on Instagram.

Chromatics' last album was 2019's Closer to Grey; the long-gestating Dear Tommy was still set to be released at some point as of a year ago.