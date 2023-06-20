Chromatics’ Ruth Radelet, Soft Kill & Militarie Gun playing NYC’s Rainbow Room

30 Rockefeller Center's fancy, 65th floor Rainbow Room is the location of new show series indieballroom, presented by Rough Trade (located a few stories below it). They've announced the second edition, happening on Sunday, July 30. It's with Soft Kill, former Chromatics vocalist Ruth Radelet, and Militarie Gun, and tickets are on sale now.

Ruth released her debut solo EP, The Other Side, back in October, and she and Soft Kill also collaborated on a single, "The Line."

Militarie Gun's debut full-length Life Under the Gun is out this Friday; pre-order it on pink marble vinyl, limited to 500 copies. They're touring with Scowl this fall, including NYC shows at The Meadows on September 29 and Saint Vitus Bar on September 30, both with MSPAINT.