Chromeo announce fall tour (listen to “Replacements” ft La Roux)

Dave 1 and P-Thugg will be taking Chromeo on the road this fall for the Funk Yourself tour. Ric Wilson joins for most dates, with Coco & Breezy on a few as well. Stops include Salt Lake City, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, Richmond, DC, NYC, Philly, Toronto, Montreal and more. Before that they're playing Colorado's Red Rocks on May 26 as part of Funk on the Rocks, with Hot Chip co-headlining. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Brooklyn Steel on October 13 with Ric Wilson and Max Rio opening. Tickets for all fall dates go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM local time.

Chromeo just played both weekends Coachella, and on Weekend 2 they brought out La Roux; together they released collab single "Replacements" earlier this week. “We’re an ELECTRO-funk band after all, and this record contains little nods to the 2000s indie dance sound that’s so dear to us (fuzzy bass = instant HypeMachine time warp)," says Dave 1. "The idea was to combine sweaty dancefloor energy with sincere emotions. It’s the duality in our name: Chrome, the shimmery electronics, and Romeo, the heartfelt romantics.” Watch the video for that below.

CHROMEO -2023 TOUR DATES

May 26—Morrison, CO—Funk on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 23—Salt Lake City, UT—The Depot*

September 25—Seattle, WA—Showbox Sodo*

September 26—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre†

September 28—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom†

October 1—Los Angeles, CA

October 3—San Diego, CA—Humphreys†

October 4—Phoenix, AZ—Marquee†

October 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern*

October 11—Richmond, VA—The National*

October 12—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club*

October 13—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel*§

October 16—Boston, MA—Roadrunner*

October 17—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall*

October 19—Montreal, QC—MTelus*

October 20—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall*

October 22—Chicago, IL—Salt Shed*

*with Ric Wilson

†with Coco & Breezy

§with May Rio