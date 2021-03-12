Chronixx releases first single of 2021, “Safe N Sound” (watch the video)

Chronixx released three of 2020's best reggae singles as he's been gearing up for his highly anticipated sophomore album which was originally scheduled for release in 2020 and then pushed back to 2021. Release date is still TBA, but meanwhile he did just release another new single, "Safe N Sound" (via Soul Circle Music), and it's yet another great one.

Like his 2020 singles, the new song puts a psychedelic, futuristic twist on classic reggae, and it also comes with a timely message that asks for an end to poverty, suffering, and oppression. It comes with an equally stunning video that puts the lyrics on screen, so you don't miss one word of this powerful song. Watch/listen:

In related news, Jaz Elise just released a video for "Radio" off her great new EP The Golden Hour, Runkus released a video for the Tarrus Riley-featuring "Make It Breathe" off his great new EP IN:SIDE, and there's a new Skip Marley mini-documentary. Watch those below too.