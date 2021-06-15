Chubby and The Gang announce new album, share “Coming Up Tough”

London punks Chubby and the Gang will be back with their second album, The Mutt's Nuts, on August 27 via Partisan. The album was produced by Jonah Falco of Fucked Up, and features Charlie Manning Walker (aka Chubby Charles) backed by the Gang that includes Tom ‘Razor’ Hardwick, Meg Brooks Mills, Ethan Stahl, and Joe McMahon. The album includes both sides of recent 7" "Lightning Don't Strike Twice" and "Life's Lemons," and they've just shared new ripper, "Coming Up Tough."

"'Coming Up Tough' is about a family member of mine who ended up going to prison at very young age for over 20 years," says Charlie, adding, "He went in as a kid and spent most of his life in the system. Where’s the justice in that? You come out and have to prove yourself to a world that shut you away – what chance do you have? There’s no attempt at actual rehabilitation, no empathy, just a cage to be forgotten about. I wanted the song to feel like a snowball effect. The character gets thrown out of his house at first and it feels almost juvenile, but then as it progresses you realize the real trouble he’s in. And too often once you’re in trouble you can’t get out.”

There's maybe just a dash of Pulp's "Disco 2000" in there too. You can watch the video for "Coming Up Tough," and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

The Mutt’s Nuts tracklist:

1. The Mutt’s Nuts

2. It's Me Who'll Pay

3. Coming Up Tough

4. On The Meter

5. Beat That Drum

6. Pressure

7. Take Me Home To London

8. Life On The Bayou

9. White Rags

10. Overachiever

11. Someone's Gunna Die

12. Getting Beat Again (Eppu Normaali)

13. Life’s Lemons

14. Lightning Don’t Strike Twice

15. I Hate The Radio