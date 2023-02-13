Read tributes to Trugoy of De La Soul by Damon Albarn, Chuck D, Busta Rhymes, Pharrell, JPEGMAFIA & more

De La Soul's David Jude Jolicoeur, aka Trugoy the Dove, has passed away at the age of 54. Since news broke on Sunday, tributes have been pouring in from fellow rappers, musicians, and more, including frequent Damon Albarn (who posted a piano loop for his frequent Gorillaz collaborator), Chuck D, Busta Rhymes, Questlove, The Jungle Brothers, The Alchemist, Pharrell Williams, JPEGMAFIA, Open Mike Eagle, Czarface, DJ Premier, The Avalanches, Money Mark, Kaytranada, Gang Starr, B-Real, Cadence Weapon, Pete Nice, Tim Burgess of The Charlatans, A-Trak, Sage Francis, Nightmares on Wax, Blueprint, Geoff Barrow of Portishead, Blockhead, Saigon, R.A. The Rugged Man, Vernon Reid and Living Colour, Eric "Bobo" Correa, Rowetta of Happy Mondays, Evidence, Norman Blake of Teenage Fanclub, and Krafty Kuts. Read those below.