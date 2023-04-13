Chuck Strangers shares “Devin Hester,” preps ‘The Boys & Girls’ EP & tour

Chuck Strangers' EP The Boys & Girls comes out May 12 via Lex Records, and the Brooklyn rapper has shared another single from it today. "Devin Hester" follows previously-released "Venison" featuring Navy Blue, and "Prospect Park West." Obii, Fly Anakin, and Pink Siifu are also featured on the EP. Newest track "Devin Hester" is understated and slick, with Chuck's steady flow backed by a cool electronic loop. Listen to all the singles and check out the artwork and tracklist for The Boys & Girls EP below.

Chuck will head out on tour in the coming months to support the EP, stopping in LA, Chicago, Dallas, Portland, and more. Tickets are available now. The trip includes a Brooklyn show on May 30 at Elsewhere Zone One with YL & Starker and Gabe 'Nandez. All dates below.

The Boys & Girls EP Tracklist

1.Dettol

2. Prospect Park West

3. Devin Hester

4. Outlaw

5. Venison (feat. Navy Blue)

6. Benevolence

7. Say (feat. Obii)

8. Suydam St

9. July 28th (feat. Obii)

10. Hurry (feat. Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin)

Chuck Strangers -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

5/19 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

5/25 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

5/30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)

6/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

6/30 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

7/1 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza