Chucky Thompson, ’90s hip hop / R&B producer, has died

Chucky Thompson, who was part of Bad Boy Entertainment's in-house "Hitmen" production crew and worked on many iconic '90s tracks, has died. The news broke via Young Guru, who wrote on Instagram, “There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain. I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around.”

“You treated me like family from day one,” he continued. “You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on every session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt, and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can't even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!”

"To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry and the world has lost a titan," wrote Thompson's publicist, Tamar Juda, in a statement.

Having got his start in Washington, DC as a member of Chuck Brown's iconic go-go band, The Soul Searchers, Thompson became part of Puff Daddy's Hitmen team in the early '90s, working on hit records by Notorious B.I.G. ("Big Poppa"), Mary J Blige (My Life), Nas ("One Mic"), Usher ("Think of You"), TLC, Ice Cube ("Until We Rich"), Faith Evans ("You Used to Love Me"), SWV, The Lox, and more. Recently, Thompson was working with Shania Twain and Revolt reports he was working on a documentary about the D.C. go-go scene.

Rest in peace, Chucky. Listen to a few of the hits he worked on, and read a few social media tributes, below.