Chvrches & John Carpenter remix each other on new 7″ (listen)

Chvrches and filmmaker/composer John Carpenter have remixed each other for a new single that's out digitally now and will be out as a 7" on December 10 via Sacred Bones. John Carpenter has remixed Chvrches "Good Girls," while the band take on the horror master's "Turning the Bones."

“His films and music have been so impactful on us over the years, and without the stories he created I am not sure that the concept of Screen Violence (and female narratives within the album) would exist in the way they do,” says Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry. “As horror fans, we know that John Carpenter is the godfather and the gold standard and we’re so excited to get to work with him in any capacity… we never really thought he’d reply, let alone that he’d send back something better than the original.”

“We chose the track we did because we connected with it the most and felt it would adapt best to our style,” Carpenter said of picking "Good Girls" to remix. “After we finished our remix, we asked them if they could also remix a one of our songs in return, and they thought it was a great idea.”

You can preorder the 7" now and listen to both remixes below.

Chvrches' new album Screen Violence is out August 27 and they'll be on tour this fall, including two nights at NYC' s Terminal 5 on November 26 and 27 (tickets), and Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium on December 17 (tickets).

