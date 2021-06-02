Chvrches share new single ft. The Cure’s Robert Smith, announce new LP, tour

Chvrches returned with a new single, "He Said She Said," in April, and now they've announced a new album, Screen Violence. It's their follow-up to 2018's Love is Dead, and it's due out on August 27 via Glassnote Records. Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty and Iain Cook recorded, produced and mixed most of it remotely via video calls and audio sharing programs, and you can see the cover art and tracklisting below.

They've shared a new single, "How Not to Drown," a moody track that features vocals from The Cure's Robert Smith. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss the collaboration, Lauren said, "It was a song that we had already been writing for the record, and then our manager had been technically sniffing about trying to see if maybe The Cure were going to tour again and maybe we could try and get a support slot or something. So he was like, 'I wonder if somebody could put me in touch? How this would happen? How would we ask for this?' And then he got in touch with Robert and the conversations kind of started from there. And then we sent a bunch of songs over and you were kind enough to listen to them, and we had to figure out where we might be able to collaborate and where there would be space to do something really interesting and special. And hopefully that's what we did. I feel like that's what we did."

"I went through a period of just listening to a lot of different kind of music, and I was really intrigued by the idea of me trying something else without taking the band with me, just doing something," Robert told Zane. "I've never liked the idea of doing things on my own, like a solo artist. I've always railed against it because I like the idea of a band. I think it kind of suits my character and it's much more comfortable to have... It's like, 'Us against the world.' That sort of mentality. I've never wanted to kind of step away from that. But as I got more confident, I suppose, maybe starting about 10 years ago, I just thought, 'Well, rather than take the band with me whenever we do these kind of weird things...' I started doing some weird things. This isn't one of them, obviously. This is not a weird thing by any means. But yeah, it allows me just to kind of try other things. And I mean, I've only done things with people that I really like a lot. So, unfortunately, it's one of the hardest things saying no to people, because sometimes there are people send me stuff and I do really like it and I like them, but I think, 'This isn't going to work.' I think the collaborations that I've done in the past, very few of them, I can't really think off the top of my head, have been collaborative in the sense that there's someone else singing with me. I think that's what made the difference. I mean, with Damon, he was just kind of burbling away in the background. I didn't know he was there. This is very different because, I mean, it's Lauren singing and then I'm kind of like... So it's more of a duet. It's a kind of old fashioned sort of way of doing things."

Stream "How Not to Drown" below.

Chvrches also announced a North American tour supporting their new album, starting in Houston on November 9 and stopping in Austin, Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, NYC, Washington DC, Boston, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. Donna Missal opens, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC dates are on November 26 and 27 at Terminal 5 (tickets), and the Los Angeles dates is on December 17 at Hollywood Palladium (tickets). Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11th at 10:00AM local time.

Chvrches: Screen Violence Tracklisting

1. Asking For A Friend

2. He Said She Said

3. California

4. Violent Delights

5. How Not To Drown

6. Final Girl

7. Good Girls

8. Lullabies

9. Nightmares

10. Better If You Don’t

CHVRCHES: 2021 TOUR

11/09/21 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11/10 - 11/12/21 Austin, TX - ACL Live

11/14/21 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

11/15/21 Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

11/17/21 Minneapolis, MN - Armory

11/18/21 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

11/19/21 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/20/21 Columbus, OH - Express Live!

11/22/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

11/23/21 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/26/21 New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/27/21 New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/30/21 Washington, DC - Anthem

12/01/21 Boston, MA - House of Blues

12/02/21 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

12/03/21 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

12/05/21 Cincinnati, OH - Ovation

12/06/21 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12/08/21 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

12/09/21 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

12/10/21 Salt Lake City, UT - Union

12/11/21 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12/13/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

12/14/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

12/16/21 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium