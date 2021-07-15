Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar, RIP

Sad news in the heavy metal community: Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has passed away at age 58. His bandmates Tom Keifer, Eric Brittingham, and Fred Coury broke the news:

Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff. The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared. Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts. It’s unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us. We’re sending his wife Debinique, his son Sebastian, family, and friends our deepest condolences.

Jeff’s memory and music will be with us forever.

We all... band, family and management appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love.

Rest In Peace Jeff

Jeff joined the band in 1985 and remained with them up through their 2017 hiatus, and he performed on all four of their studio albums.

Rest in peace, Jeff.

Watch a classic Cinderella video and see tributes from Scorpions, Stryper's Michael Sweet, and L.A. Guns' Tracii Guns below.