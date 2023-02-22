Cindy announce new album ‘Why Not Now?’ (watch the “Trumpet on the Hillside” video)

San Francisco band Cindy are back with their fourth album, Why Not Now?, which will be out April 14 via Mt. St. Mtn in North America and Tough Love in the rest of the world. “Some of these songs were first recorded as demos alone in my basement," says singer Karina Gill. "I think that process set the tone for the record...Maybe it set up a kind of starkness,” she says.

Stark is a descriptor for first single "Trumpet on the Hillside," but beautiful is another. Gently strummed guitars, mournful keyboards and Gill's breathy voice all swirl together into a twilight-tinted mist. "It's hard to explain what a song is about," says Gill. "Or, it's not hard -- it would just take too long and we'd have to be sitting in a room together. But that's close to what I would say about this song: it's about being in a room with people, the closeness and distance involved in that. And it's about the vividness and grandness (sometimes) of the most ordinary experience."

Cindy have upcoming San Francisco and UK dates. Those are listed below.

CINDY - 2023 TOUR DATES

Sat 2/25 - The Warehouse, San Francisco w/ April Magazine, Whitney’s Playground, Black Thumb

Sun 4/16 - The Chapel, San Francisco w/ R.E. Seraphin, Vinyl Williams

Fri 4/21 - The Cavern, Exeter

Sat 4/22 - The Barrel House, Totnes

Sun 4/23 - The Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

Mon 4/24 - Crofter’s Rights, Bristol

Tue 4/25 - The Hope & Ruin, Brighton

Wed 4/26 - The Lexington, London

Thu 4/27 - Gullivers, Manchester

Fri 4/28 - Wharf Chambers, Leeds

Sat 4/29 - Mono, Glasgow

Sun 4/30 - Cumberland Arms, Newcastle

Mon 5/1 - Future Yard, Liverpool