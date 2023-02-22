Cindy announce new album ‘Why Not Now?’ (watch the “Trumpet on the Hillside” video)
San Francisco band Cindy are back with their fourth album, Why Not Now?, which will be out April 14 via Mt. St. Mtn in North America and Tough Love in the rest of the world. “Some of these songs were first recorded as demos alone in my basement," says singer Karina Gill. "I think that process set the tone for the record...Maybe it set up a kind of starkness,” she says.
Stark is a descriptor for first single "Trumpet on the Hillside," but beautiful is another. Gently strummed guitars, mournful keyboards and Gill's breathy voice all swirl together into a twilight-tinted mist. "It's hard to explain what a song is about," says Gill. "Or, it's not hard -- it would just take too long and we'd have to be sitting in a room together. But that's close to what I would say about this song: it's about being in a room with people, the closeness and distance involved in that. And it's about the vividness and grandness (sometimes) of the most ordinary experience."
Cindy have upcoming San Francisco and UK dates. Those are listed below.
CINDY - 2023 TOUR DATES
Sat 2/25 - The Warehouse, San Francisco w/ April Magazine, Whitney’s Playground, Black Thumb
Sun 4/16 - The Chapel, San Francisco w/ R.E. Seraphin, Vinyl Williams
Fri 4/21 - The Cavern, Exeter
Sat 4/22 - The Barrel House, Totnes
Sun 4/23 - The Hare & Hounds, Birmingham
Mon 4/24 - Crofter’s Rights, Bristol
Tue 4/25 - The Hope & Ruin, Brighton
Wed 4/26 - The Lexington, London
Thu 4/27 - Gullivers, Manchester
Fri 4/28 - Wharf Chambers, Leeds
Sat 4/29 - Mono, Glasgow
Sun 4/30 - Cumberland Arms, Newcastle
Mon 5/1 - Future Yard, Liverpool