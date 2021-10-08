Circa Survive announce new EP ‘A Dream About Love,’ share “Imposter Syndrome”
Progressive post-hardcore trailblazers Circa Survive have announced a new Will Yip-produced EP, A Dream About Love, due October 22 via Rise (pre-order) and marking their first new music since 2017's The Amulet. The first single is "Imposter Syndrome," which starts out in more atmospheric, ethereal territory than we usually hear from this band, before turning into a crashing rock song that sounds like trademark Circa Survive. It's a great mix of the old and the new, and it comes with an eerie black and white video starring frontman Anthony Green. Check it out below.
"All these years, I’ve been looking at these records that I’ve been making as therapy, right? But they weren’t. They were distracting me," Anthony said. "I thought I was working it all out in the song, but the song is just an echo chamber. There’s no response to it, so I wasn’t actually confronting my issues. I’ve really been hiding a lot in the records."
"For 15 years, we’ve just been touring nonstop. Because of the pandemic, we’ve learned a little bit about what we need to address in our lives," he continues. "As the band is growing, we need to tour a bit smarter. We need to take care of our mental health and our personal lives. If we’re gonna have a reason to keep playing music, we need to fucking take care of some of this shit." He adds, "To me, it’s a new phase for the band."
Speaking about the new song, Anthony said, "This was the last song I wrote before I went into rehab two years ago. The song is about forgiveness and accountability and represents a sense of starting over for me. Scrapping the blueprints and building from scratch in every aspect of our life."
Circa Survive are playing California's Chain Fest this month, the first of Every Time I Die's two 'Tid The Season holiday shows in Buffalo this December, and then they're taking 2010's Blue Sky Noise on a belated 10th anniversary tour in 2022 with support from Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo, including a night at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on February 27 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Circa Survive -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Oct 23, 2021 Irvine, CA @ Chain Fest
Dec 10, 2021 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks ('Tid the Season)
Jan 07, 2022 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Jan 08, 2022 Rochester, NY @ Anthology
Jan 09, 2022 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Jan 11, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection
Jan 12, 2022 Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
Jan 14, 2022 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Jan 15, 2022 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
Jan 16, 2022 Minneapolis, MN @ The Lyric @ Skyway
Jan 18, 2022 Denver, CO @ Ogden
Jan 19, 2022 Salt Lake City, TA @ Depot
Jan 21, 2022 Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory
Jan 22, 2022 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Jan 23, 2022 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Jan 25, 2022 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
Jan 26, 2022 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – SOLD OUT
Jan 28, 2022 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
Jan 29, 2022 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Jan 30, 2022 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee
Feb 01, 2022 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Feb 02, 2022 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
Feb 03, 2022 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Feb 05, 2022 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl music hall
Feb 06, 2022 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
Feb 08, 2022 St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus
Feb 09, 2022 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Feb 11, 2022 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
Feb 12, 2022 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
Feb 13, 2022 Richmond, VA @ The National
Feb 15, 2022 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
Feb 16, 2022 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
Feb 18, 2022 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
Feb 19, 2022 Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
Feb 20, 2022 Toronto, ON @ Opera House
Feb 22, 2022 Montreal, QC @ Fairmont Theatre
Feb 23, 2022 Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
Feb 25, 2022 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Feb 26, 2022 Hartford, CT @ The Webster
Feb 27, 2022 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT
Mar 01, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Mar 02, 2022 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
Mar 04, 2022 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer – SOLD OUT
Mar 05, 2022 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer – SOLD OUT
1/7 - 3/5 with Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo
