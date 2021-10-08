Circa Survive announce new EP ‘A Dream About Love,’ share “Imposter Syndrome”

Progressive post-hardcore trailblazers Circa Survive have announced a new Will Yip-produced EP, A Dream About Love, due October 22 via Rise (pre-order) and marking their first new music since 2017's The Amulet. The first single is "Imposter Syndrome," which starts out in more atmospheric, ethereal territory than we usually hear from this band, before turning into a crashing rock song that sounds like trademark Circa Survive. It's a great mix of the old and the new, and it comes with an eerie black and white video starring frontman Anthony Green. Check it out below.

"All these years, I’ve been looking at these records that I’ve been making as therapy, right? But they weren’t. They were distracting me," Anthony said. "I thought I was working it all out in the song, but the song is just an echo chamber. There’s no response to it, so I wasn’t actually confronting my issues. I’ve really been hiding a lot in the records."

"For 15 years, we’ve just been touring nonstop. Because of the pandemic, we’ve learned a little bit about what we need to address in our lives," he continues. "As the band is growing, we need to tour a bit smarter. We need to take care of our mental health and our personal lives. If we’re gonna have a reason to keep playing music, we need to fucking take care of some of this shit." He adds, "To me, it’s a new phase for the band."

Speaking about the new song, Anthony said, "This was the last song I wrote before I went into rehab two years ago. The song is about forgiveness and accountability and represents a sense of starting over for me. Scrapping the blueprints and building from scratch in every aspect of our life."

Circa Survive are playing California's Chain Fest this month, the first of Every Time I Die's two 'Tid The Season holiday shows in Buffalo this December, and then they're taking 2010's Blue Sky Noise on a belated 10th anniversary tour in 2022 with support from Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo, including a night at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on February 27 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Circa Survive -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Oct 23, 2021 Irvine, CA @ Chain Fest

Dec 10, 2021 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks ('Tid the Season)

Jan 07, 2022 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Jan 08, 2022 Rochester, NY @ Anthology

Jan 09, 2022 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Jan 11, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

Jan 12, 2022 Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

Jan 14, 2022 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Jan 15, 2022 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

Jan 16, 2022 Minneapolis, MN @ The Lyric @ Skyway

Jan 18, 2022 Denver, CO @ Ogden

Jan 19, 2022 Salt Lake City, TA @ Depot

Jan 21, 2022 Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory

Jan 22, 2022 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Jan 23, 2022 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Jan 25, 2022 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

Jan 26, 2022 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – SOLD OUT

Jan 28, 2022 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Jan 29, 2022 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Jan 30, 2022 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

Feb 01, 2022 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Feb 02, 2022 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

Feb 03, 2022 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Feb 05, 2022 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl music hall

Feb 06, 2022 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

Feb 08, 2022 St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus

Feb 09, 2022 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Feb 11, 2022 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Feb 12, 2022 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Feb 13, 2022 Richmond, VA @ The National

Feb 15, 2022 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Feb 16, 2022 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Feb 18, 2022 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

Feb 19, 2022 Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

Feb 20, 2022 Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Feb 22, 2022 Montreal, QC @ Fairmont Theatre

Feb 23, 2022 Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

Feb 25, 2022 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Feb 26, 2022 Hartford, CT @ The Webster

Feb 27, 2022 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT

Mar 01, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Mar 02, 2022 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

Mar 04, 2022 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer – SOLD OUT

Mar 05, 2022 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer – SOLD OUT

1/7 - 3/5 with Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo

--

15 Albums That Shaped Progressive Post-Hardcore in the 2000s