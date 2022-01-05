Circa Survive postpone first half of ‘Blue Sky Noise’ tour with Tigers Jaw & Soul Glo

As the recent COVID surge continues to wreak havoc on the live music industry, Circa Survive have postponed the first half of their Blue Sky Noise anniversary tour with Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo. All dates between January 7 and February 5 (including NJ's Starland Ballroom on 1/7) are postponed, and the band is currently working on moving them to the summer. As of now, the tour begins on February 6 in Ft. Lauderdale.

The NYC show (February 27 at Brooklyn Steel) remains unaffected, and tickets are still available. All dates are listed below.

Last year, Circa Survive released their new EP Imposter Syndrome which we included on our list of 40 great punk EPs of 2021. Tigers Jaw's I Won't Care How You Remember Me cracked our list of the 50 best punk albums of 2021. Soul Glo is on our newly-published list of 80 albums that we’re anticipating in 2022.