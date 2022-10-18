Circa Survive say they’re on “indefinite hiatus”

Circa Survive have gone on indefinite hiatus. They shared the news in a message to their supporters on Patreon, The PRP points out. Read it in full below.

Frontman Anthony Green released a solo album, Boom. Done, in July, and he's also been busy with L.S. Dunes, the new band he fronts, and The Sound of Animals Fighting, who just announced their first EP in 15 years and a 2023 tour.

Circa Survive's most recent EPs, last year's A Dream About Love, and A Dream About Death, which came out in Feburary, are among the best music of their career.

CIRCA SURVIVE'S STATEMENT: