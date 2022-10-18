Circa Survive say they’re on “indefinite hiatus”
Circa Survive have gone on indefinite hiatus. They shared the news in a message to their supporters on Patreon, The PRP points out. Read it in full below.
Frontman Anthony Green released a solo album, Boom. Done, in July, and he's also been busy with L.S. Dunes, the new band he fronts, and The Sound of Animals Fighting, who just announced their first EP in 15 years and a 2023 tour.
Circa Survive's most recent EPs, last year's A Dream About Love, and A Dream About Death, which came out in Feburary, are among the best music of their career.
CIRCA SURVIVE'S STATEMENT:
hi creature family, wanted to share the statement below with you all first. it will be getting posted publicly sometime today. love you all so much. – C
Many of you have asked where things stand with us and to be totally transparent, our future is currently uncertain. For the time being, we’re considering Circa on an indefinite hiatus. We want to thank you for all your love and support, especially over the last few years which were the hardest we have ever had to endure. Extra special thanks to the creatures.
Tomorrow we’ll be announcing ‘Two Dreams‘ a collection of both EPs with deluxe vinyl packaging that has been in the works for awhile now. Stay tuned for that announcement.
love and gratitude.