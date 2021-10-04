Circle Jerks, 7Seconds & Negative Approach announce tour (BV presale for NYC)

Circle Jerks are finally on their 40th anniversary tour -- rescheduled from last year -- that has included stops at Punk Rock Bowling and Riot Fest -- and dates pick up at the end of the month in Albuquerque (10/27) and heads well into 2022.

They've just added a whole new batch of dates for next year, and this one's a stacked triple bill of classic hardcore with 7Seconds (their first show announcements since breaking up in 2018) and Negative Approach. The new dates hit the NYC-area for shows at Asbury Park's Stone Pony on April 8 and Irving Plaza on April 14. You can get tickets early for the Irving Plaza show with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Wednesday, October 6 at 10 AM through Thursday, October 7 at 10 PM. Check back Wednesday morning for the presale password.

Tickets for both the Irving Plaza show and the Stone Pony show (same link) go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 8 at 10 AM. All tour dates are listed, along with pics from Circle Jerks' Riot Fest set, below.

Circle Jerks recently put out a 40th anniversary edition of Group Sex on Trust Records and you can pick up a vinyl copy in the BV shop.

7Seconds also reissued their classic The Crew on Trust Records, and you can get a bundle with the record and an exclusive t-shirt in our shop too.

We've also got Negative Approach's 10-Song EP 7" in stock.

In other news, Circle Jerks bassist Zander Schloss just announced his first solo album.

--

Circle Jerks - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

10/27: Sunshine Theatre - Albuquerque, NM #

10/29: Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ #

10/30: Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ #

12/10: Soundstage - Baltimore, MD *

12/11: Norva - Norfolk, VA *

12/12: Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC *

12/14: 40 Watt Club - Athens, GA *

12/15: Underbelly - Jacksonville, FL *

12/17: Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL *

12/18: The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL *

12/19: Culture Room - Fort Lauderdale, FL *

02/18: Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA #

02/19: House of Blues - Anaheim, CA #

02/20: Ventura Theatre - Ventura, CA #

02/22: Fremont Theatre - San Luis Obispo, CA #

02/ 23: Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA #

02/25: Fillmore - San Francisco, CA #

02/26: Ace of Spades - Sacramento #

02/27: Clutch Cargo - Reno, NV #

03/01: Knitting Factory - Boise. ID #

03/02: Midtown - Bend, OR #

03/04: Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC #

03/05: Showbox SODO - Seattle, WA #

03/06: Roseland - Portland, OR #

03/17: Grand Room Complex - Salt Lake CIty, UT !

03/19: Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO !

03/21: Granada - Lawrence, KS !

03/22: Red Flag - St. Louis, MO !

03/24: First Ave - Minneapolis, MN !

03/25: The Vic - Chicago, IL !

03/26: St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI !

03/28: Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY !

03/29: Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA !

03/30: House of Blues - Cleveland, OG !

04/01: Phoenix - Toronto, ON !

04/02: Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC !

04/03: L’Imperial Bell - Quebec City, QC !

04/05: Higher Ground - Burlington, VT !

04/07: Paradise - Boston, MA !

04/08: Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ !

04/09: TLA - Philadelphia, PA !

04/14: Irving Plaza - NYC, NY !

04/16: Black Cat - Washington DC !

04/19: Ashville, NC !

04/21: Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN !

04/22: Masquerade, Atlanta, GA !

04/23: New Orleans, LA !

04/26: Mohawk - Austin, TX !

04/29: Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX !

04/30: White Oak - Houston, TX !

05/01: Granada Theater - Dallas, TX !

05/13: Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA !^

# - w/ Adolescents & Negative Approach

* - w/ Municipal Waste & Negative Approach

! - w/ 7SECONDS & Negative Approach

^ - w/ The Bouncing Souls