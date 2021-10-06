Circle Jerks, 7Seconds & Negative Approach at Irving Plaza on BV presale (password here)

UPDATE (12/13): After some technical difficulties our presale is now working!

Tickets for the Circle Jerks, 7Seconds and Negative Approach show at Irving Plaza go on BrooklynVegan presale today at 10 AM. Use password BVJERKS.

Our presale runs through Thursday, October 7 at 10 PM and if you miss out, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (10/8) at 10 AM. All tour dates are listed here.

Circle Jerks recently put out a 40th anniversary edition of Group Sex on Trust Records and you can pick up a vinyl copy in the BV shop.

7Seconds also reissued their classic The Crew on Trust Records, and you can get a bundle with the record and an exclusive t-shirt in our shop too.

We've also got Negative Approach's 10-Song EP 7" in stock.